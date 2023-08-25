JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NRDY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 137,690 shares of company stock worth $454,849 and have sold 75,428 shares worth $310,196. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the second quarter valued at $7,259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 42.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

