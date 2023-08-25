JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $133.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $138.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

