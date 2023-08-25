MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $119.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.91.

MasTec Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $95.66 on Monday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

