Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $105.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIS. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

