JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OBDC. B. Riley increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

