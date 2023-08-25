ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at TD Cowen

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.07.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. ExlService has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

