Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGNI. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Magnite from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $158,724.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,197.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $158,724.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,197.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,717,541.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magnite by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,400,000 after purchasing an additional 716,489 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.3% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after buying an additional 340,485 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 68.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,676,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 1,090,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

