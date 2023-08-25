Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $547.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $520.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $557.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 726,748 shares of company stock valued at $361,411,612. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

