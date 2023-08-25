Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $833.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

