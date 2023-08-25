Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $19.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.22 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.09.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI opened at $327.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.51 and its 200-day moving average is $314.78. CACI International has a 1-year low of $245.32 and a 1-year high of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 38,049.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 91,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 203.0% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 83,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.