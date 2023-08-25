Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $78,753.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 926,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,043.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,412.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $78,753.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 926,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,043.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,957. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

