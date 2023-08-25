PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Critical Review

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENN Entertainment 11.24% 7.10% 1.60% Soho House & Co Inc. -11.46% -1,654.69% -5.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PENN Entertainment and Soho House & Co Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENN Entertainment 0 9 8 0 2.47 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $36.72, indicating a potential upside of 59.66%. Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.16%. Given PENN Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

85.3% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Soho House & Co Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PENN Entertainment $6.40 billion 0.54 $222.10 million $4.38 5.25 Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.33 -$220.58 million ($0.62) -10.66

PENN Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PENN Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PENN Entertainment has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino. The company's portfolio also includes MyChoice, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Greektown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

