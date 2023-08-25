Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Financial Review

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -1,117.15% -93.53% -59.41% Precision BioSciences -192.10% -163.24% -39.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gritstone bio and Precision BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $2.70 million 59.20 -$119.69 million ($1.26) -1.37 Precision BioSciences $46.53 million 1.24 -$111.64 million ($0.81) -0.62

Volatility & Risk

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gritstone bio and Precision BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gritstone bio presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.98%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Gritstone bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. It also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, an azercabtagene zapreleucel, for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T cell candidate targeting B-cell maturation antigen for relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma in combination with nirogacestat, a gamma secretase inhibitor. The company has development and commercial license agreements with Les Laboratoires Servier to develop allogeneic CAR T cell therapies for antigen targets, hematological cancer targets beyond CD19, and solid tumor targets; Tiziana Life Sciences to evaluate foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody as a lymphodepleting agent for the potential treatment of cancers; iECURE, Inc. to develop ARCUS-based gene-insertion therapies; and Novartis Pharma AG to discover and develop in vivo gene editing products. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

