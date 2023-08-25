Comparing Evolv Technologies (EVLV) & The Competition

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Evolv Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evolv Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 143 848 2009 104 2.67

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.52%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -1.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 296% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -8.42% -48.11% 1.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million -$86.41 million -6.42 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.68 billion $67.74 million 65.73

Evolv Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evolv Technologies rivals beat Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

