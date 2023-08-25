VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) versus Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Head-To-Head Review

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VIQ Solutions and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trade Desk 3 1 18 0 2.68

Profitability

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $1.13, indicating a potential upside of 326.14%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $85.39, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Trade Desk.

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -24.72% -69.63% -29.13% Trade Desk 7.46% 6.43% 3.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Trade Desk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $45.84 million 0.23 -$8.71 million ($0.33) -0.80 Trade Desk $1.58 billion 23.15 $53.38 million $0.26 286.59

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trade Desk beats VIQ Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a comprehensive transcription creation and management platform that consolidates, accelerates, and optimizes workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations; and AccessPoint, a secure online portal that simplify court recording management, playback, and distribution. It also provides Carbon, a media-centric, and web-based platform that uses automatic speech-to-text; and Lexel, a cloud-based legal evidence management solution. In addition, the company provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. VIQ Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

