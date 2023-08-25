Analyzing Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) and Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) and Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Northland Power and Verbund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northland Power N/A N/A N/A Verbund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Northland Power and Verbund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northland Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verbund 1 4 2 0 2.14

Valuation and Earnings

Northland Power presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.31%. Verbund has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.71%. Given Verbund’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verbund is more favorable than Northland Power.

This table compares Northland Power and Verbund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -60.42 Verbund N/A N/A N/A $0.10 158.70

Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verbund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Northland Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Verbund pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verbund pays out 330.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northland Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc., an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements. It owned or had an economic interest in 3.2 gigawatts of operating generating capacity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Verbund

(Get Free Report)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant. It also operates electricity transmission network in Austria, as well as trades and sells gas. The company engages in transmission and gas distribution network activities. VERBUND AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.