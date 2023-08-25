Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) & Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Critical Comparison

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) and Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Izotropic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -58.34% -14.14% -4.72% Izotropic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inotiv and Izotropic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 1 2 0 2.67 Izotropic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inotiv presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 385.67%. Given Inotiv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Izotropic.

35.6% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inotiv and Izotropic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $547.66 million 0.15 -$337.02 million ($13.27) -0.24 Izotropic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Izotropic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

Summary

Inotiv beats Izotropic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line. The RMS segment engages in commercial production and sales of research models, diets, bedding, and bioproducts. The company offers research and discovery services including, computational toxicology, disease pharmacology, DMPK, safety pharmacology, discovery bioanalysis, exploratory, surgical models and medical device, and cell and molecular biology; non-clinical safety assessment includes, general and genetic toxicology, regulated bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and development and reproductive toxicology; pathology services, such as histology, digital, clinical, and medical device pathology; bioanalysis includes, nonregulated discovery bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and regulated preclinical and clinical bioanalysis; proteomics; and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

