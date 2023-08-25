Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $51.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

