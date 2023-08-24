Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $227.19 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.27.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

