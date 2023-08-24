Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.03 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.49 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.9 %

ADSK opened at $204.36 on Thursday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22,600.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

