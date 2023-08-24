Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.03 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.49 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Up 1.9 %
ADSK opened at $204.36 on Thursday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.
View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 4 Off-Price Retailers that are Worth the Price
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Bet On For Gains in 2024
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Hot Nasdaq Stocks to Ride This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.