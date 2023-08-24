Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $434.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $421.73 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

