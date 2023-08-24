Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,878 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 28.1 %

NYSE FL opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on FL

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.