Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.22.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $204.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

