6,750 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $271,175,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $678.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $651.42 and a 200-day moving average of $571.85. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

