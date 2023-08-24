Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 41,732 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after buying an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,982,000 after buying an additional 2,568,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.74 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

