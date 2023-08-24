JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $428.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

