Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184,658 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $290.39 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.