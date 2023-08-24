Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $428.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

