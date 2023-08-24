Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 197,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

