E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $203,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,604 shares of company stock worth $13,088,354. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

