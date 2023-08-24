Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 105 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $147.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $428.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

