JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $147.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $428.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

