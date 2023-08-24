DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $147.04, but opened at $116.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $112.01, with a volume of 4,924,757 shares trading hands.

The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

