Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

LIN stock opened at $378.27 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.