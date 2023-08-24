Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $204.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.