Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $235.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

