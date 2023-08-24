E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,717 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $107.23 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

