Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 4,173 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

