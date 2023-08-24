Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,702 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Seagen were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Seagen by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $6,277,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 28.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Up 0.7 %

SGEN opened at $195.64 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.90.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.