Wealth Alliance Invests $302,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

