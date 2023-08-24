Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,393.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 340,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $143.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

