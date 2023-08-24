Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 521,282 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $1,076,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,566,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,598 shares of company stock worth $3,625,505. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

