E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRBU shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

