Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 202,476 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 202,476 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,445,000 after purchasing an additional 803,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,248 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.