Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 57,536 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

