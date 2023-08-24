International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

