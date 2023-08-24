One Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 471 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 220.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after buying an additional 682,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.52.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $500.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.32 and its 200 day moving average is $444.86. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.