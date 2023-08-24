Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,083 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

