Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PTGX opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.