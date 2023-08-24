Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 122 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $865.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $874.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.23.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

